2.09 Draft Mode

New Draft Mode:

Draft mode is a variation of Classic mode where you're given more agency with regards to your role. Players are assigned a hidden Player #. On your turn, you choose between one of three roles. Alternatively, you can choose Random, which will hide your role from everyone else. This is recommended for advanced players who are already familiar with classic.

Here's an example of how it would go:

First, players are randomly assigned a number. In this case, I've been assigned Player 6. No one else knows that I am player 6.



Players pick their roles sequentially, until it gets to my turn at number 6. Between the Snoop, Sheriff, and Celebrity, I choose the Sheriff.

I wait for the last two players to pick their roles. Along the left side, I can see that 3 players randomized their roles, and also that the game will definitely have a Canadian, Pigeon, Identity Thief, Sheriff, and Snoop.

When the game starts, I get the Sheriff role that i picked.