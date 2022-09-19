 Skip to content

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 19 September 2022

Version 10.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Final ultimate patch for eternity. You can now modify the headshot multiplier in the world editor, and you can now tell LC and Carmen to wait at the bar instead of Junkfort when you enter the sewers.

Complete list of fixes below.

SOURCE CODE:
-Removed script command "moneyMax" (max is now always 9999)
-Added new script command: "headshotBonus" (default x2, but max is x100).
-Fixed "Press ESC to Exit" text overlap problem in world editor while looking at an object.

SCRIPTS:
-You now have the option in the sewers to instruct Carmen and LC to wait at the Body Count instead of Junkfort.

