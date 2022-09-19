-Craft System Arrived!

[As an Idle, you will be able to earn game money! With the Craft Materials accumulated during this time, you will be able to make your items Better or wearable for New Soldiers!

Master Item: +2 stat bonus + 1000 coins sales price increases!

Low Grade Item: level 1 becomes wearable but -2 stat bonus drops !]

-Event System Reward Increased and Time Shortened,

-Changes have been made to the interface,

-Fixed Spelling Errors,

-Item Balance Adjusted.