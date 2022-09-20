Mini Update

Memory usage was optimized and reduced by approximately 2GB. This should allow us room to add more content to the game going forward

New systems were made that will allow us to create more interesting missions in the future

Some new random mission types were added

Missions were tweaked so that NPC givers should be easier to locate within a building (they'll spawn nearer the entrance)

Dodge and Kick cooldowns now have a limit of -90% (was 75% previously)

A bug displaying the clan page was fixed

A bug with searching for noise radius in the market was fixed

A bug that caused the scene to flicker under certain lighting conditions was fixed

A bug relating to unique looting was fixed

NOTE: You will need to quit the game client and install the update on Steam before theses changes take effect. If the game fails to update, logging out of Steam and back in again usually does the trick﻿