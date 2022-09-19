YARG: Update 1.0.2

Hello everyone! I've got another bugfixing build for y'all!

At the moment I'm chipping away at what's gonna become the game's first major update, and squashing all the bugs I find along the way. I intend on making a proper update schedule so that I don't release these bugfix updates so quick one after the other, but this is all very new to me...

Anyway! Here's the changelog!

v1.0.2 changes:

Fixed:

Game no longer softlocks when the Rage Mode failure cutscene file is deleted.

Potential bug during Rage Mode, in which more than one death might've been counted sometimes.

The invincibility toggle no longer gets 'stuck' in Assist Mode.

Changed:

Tweaked analogue stick sensibility to make accidental jumps on controller less likely.

As always, if you come across any bugs, feel free to @ me on Twitter or send me an email! Thanks!