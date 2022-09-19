UPDATE #4: 1.0.4 version

Hello dear friends, thank you all for tour feedback, we've been fixing things here and there. We will keep improving the game so if you've noticed something please let us know.
Here are fixes in this version:
- Fixed bad loading of dialogue statuses in the save files
- Fixed crash caused by having UI elements open during scene transition
- Fixed final titles overlapping each other
- Fixed pointing at certain characters braking tooltips until restart
- Fixed BnB bug (accured mostly in match with Hilda) where AI stuck midgame
Changed files in this update