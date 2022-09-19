Update to TAXINAUT version 0.8.12 WIN_EARLY

This one fixes some bugs reported by various cabbies. One reported by Bai was particularly "dangerous" since it could corrupt your save-file:
- Fix TAXINAUT won't start on systems with some kind of assistive
technology enabled (Many thanks to Arrakis).
- Fix crash when clicking 'ADIOS' while traveling with galactic-liner
(Thanks to the great Bai).
- Fix possible save-file corruption when clicking 'jobs' Topic because
jobs List in Jobs Item is never cleared when loading a game (so the
List keeps doubling in size). (Thanks to Bai the Magnificent).
- 'Allow manual save' setting can now be set to 'NEVER',
'AT SELECTED SITES' and 'AT ALL SITES'.
- Fix 'traffic control' Item not added at the start of a new game.
(Thanks to Brian 'Space Game Junkie').
I know others also reported things but I haven't gotten around to them yet. I kinda wanted to push the fix for the save-game corrupting bug out as quick as possible.
Changed files in this update