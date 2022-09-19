Update to TAXINAUT version 0.8.12 WIN_EARLY

This one fixes some bugs reported by various cabbies. One reported by Bai was particularly "dangerous" since it could corrupt your save-file:

technology enabled (Many thanks to Arrakis). Fix crash when clicking 'ADIOS' while traveling with galactic-liner

(Thanks to the great Bai). Fix possible save-file corruption when clicking 'jobs' Topic because

jobs List in Jobs Item is never cleared when loading a game (so the List keeps doubling in size). (Thanks to Bai the Magnificent). 'Allow manual save' setting can now be set to 'NEVER',

'AT SELECTED SITES' and 'AT ALL SITES'. Fix 'traffic control' Item not added at the start of a new game.

(Thanks to Brian 'Space Game Junkie').

I know others also reported things but I haven't gotten around to them yet. I kinda wanted to push the fix for the save-game corrupting bug out as quick as possible.