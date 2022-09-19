Mischievous Monday #6

Good evening Wretch. A rather bits and bobs update this week to catch up with some of the many great suggestions from YOU lot. :]

A new map has been added called the Accursed Cathedral, a place of cursedoms which is a new mechanic that afflicts the level with a strange curse that affects everybody. There's 7 curses currently, from speeding everybody up, to turning all gems into honey, to making your minions invisible. The new map can be played in both main game modes, includes leaderboards and an achievement.

A new minion has been added called the Impling Trapper, who likes crafting booby traps to ensnare meanies, and comes with a deamon variant too. Two other new necromancies have also been added to make some extra use out of those stinky Barrow Boners. The Normalous Destineous fuses 5 boners into a random normal minion, while the Enboned Destineous turns a Behemoth Barrower into a random normal giant.

6 new class related achievements which are just a bit of fun focussed on the quirks for each class. 4 new Architect Contraptions too (Burly Boulder, Book Shelf, Occult Pillar, Cursen Eye), 3 new Spells (Cursen Gaze, Trap Surprise, Occult Rejuvenation), and 2 new music tracks (Chibi Ninja, Highway Slaughter).

Plus some misc stuff...

Added Fortuity Destiny Skirmish map if you fancy just playing a random map.

Added a Ghostly Minions gameplay setting which turns your minions darker and more see-through (to help separate them visually from enemies).

Escape Menu: Added a Restart Run option.

You now need to be closer to Hero Souls to suck them up (so less chance of accidental suckage).

Gangly Grafted class: Added a new meta called Big Bone Banquet where all bones have a chance of being embiggened (the more giant minions you have the higher the chance).

The Juggernaut class meta: The shoulder charge damage is now increased based on your max health.

The Scarecrow Rascal and Peeky Potatocrow will now slow nearby enemies (in the case of Potatocrow this replaces it's ability to reduce the frequency of nature enemies).

The amount of treasure chests on the map is now capped to 9 (further chests simply won't spawn).

Mad Magus minion: Increased it's ball speed and homing rate.

Chunky Vomiter minion: Increased the amount and spread of his vomit.

Bodily Fluids spell: This will no longer turn Big Slimes into regular Slimes and regular Slimes will always be turned into Big Slimes.

Midas Boners spell: Reduced the amount of Barrows that get replaced at higher power levels and made the amount more random.

If you have the Pro HUD setting on the Status Screen will now show your health and spells.

You can now open the Status Screen during a Roaming Travelers event.

And finally some bug fixes...

Banishing a lot of the level 1 normal minions would softlock the game.

Large enemies (eg bosses) were sometimes getting trapped by treasure chests and fences (the chest will now auto-open when colliding with them and fences just caplode).

The King's projectiles weren't destroying themselves if going straight down which could eventually slow the game down.

You could move diagonally off the map in the corners of some maps.

Fixed some issues related to enemy health scaling in NGP/Skirmish (eg some spell effects are based on starting health which the scaling was interfering with).

You wasn't able to raise a Giantan Meldusmous if you had already reached the max giant limit.

The clock would continue for a bit after the King's second phase ended.

The Hex/Deathen status effect icon was too low on Chest Mimics and Jewel Heads.

Enjoy! :]