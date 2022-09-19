Version 0.7.5.236
- Bug fixes
- fixed a crash during moving objects
- fixed flickering in linking tool
- fixed stuck planes caused by a failure in the trap strategy
- fixed AgentStrategy exception
- fixed entrance badge interval
