Sky Haven update for 19 September 2022

Version 0.7.5.236

  • Bug fixes
  • fixed a crash during moving objects
  • fixed flickering in linking tool
  • fixed stuck planes caused by a failure in the trap strategy
  • fixed AgentStrategy exception
  • fixed entrance badge interval

