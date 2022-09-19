- Upgrade to ebiten v2.4.3, which has several bugfixes including a crash fix.
- Improvements to touch detection to support any touchIDs, not just the first two. With this, you can now click buttons if another finger is already pressed on the screen. This should make the game more responsive, and may make it support more mobile devices.
- Make bullets bigger, to compensate for further zoom out allowed since sniper job.
- Fix bug where popup text from clicking clickables was hard to read due to being behind bottom bar.
Idle Armada update for 19 September 2022
Minor Update - 0.13.1.1
