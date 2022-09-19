 Skip to content

Ankora: Lost Days update for 19 September 2022

V 1.05

  • Added character names to the map.
  • Show information about the stats in the Level up UI.
  • Added navigation information to the menus.
  • Fixed the Show Map button label in the Quest Detail UI.

