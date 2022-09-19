- Added character names to the map.
- Show information about the stats in the Level up UI.
- Added navigation information to the menus.
- Fixed the Show Map button label in the Quest Detail UI.
Ankora: Lost Days update for 19 September 2022
V 1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
