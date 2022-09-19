 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 19 September 2022

Update Sep 19th

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed spawned guns not being able to grip properly ~thanks to all testers reporting this one
  • Fixed stash items loading without physics enabled ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
  • Made spawned boxes smaller size
  • Fixed pistols ejecting mag when holstered ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
  • Fixed bullet displacement from mag after mag auto ejection ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
  • Fixed condition UI always showing even if very far away
  • Fixed condition UI awkward placement which allowed objects to display in-front of UI
  • Various tiny bug fixes
  • Changed the savefile naming convention to allow saving to include the bunker workbench and any future stashes added
    (unfortunately that means old savefiles won't load in this version)

