- Fixed spawned guns not being able to grip properly ~thanks to all testers reporting this one
- Fixed stash items loading without physics enabled ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
- Made spawned boxes smaller size
- Fixed pistols ejecting mag when holstered ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
- Fixed bullet displacement from mag after mag auto ejection ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
- Fixed condition UI always showing even if very far away
- Fixed condition UI awkward placement which allowed objects to display in-front of UI
- Various tiny bug fixes
- Changed the savefile naming convention to allow saving to include the bunker workbench and any future stashes added
(unfortunately that means old savefiles won't load in this version)
Daybreaker VR update for 19 September 2022
Update Sep 19th
