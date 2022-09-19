Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.1 is here!

We just released an update! :D Check out what has changed!

[Feature] Default online game mode has been changed from "No limit" to "48 hours".

[Fix] Issue causing the sidekick to skip turns once the hero has been defeated has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to crash after King Arthur's boost has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the UI to disappear once the window with fight details was closed has been fixed.

[Fix] "By the fortune and fate" card is now named correctly.