Unmatched: Digital Edition update for 19 September 2022

Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.1 is here!

Build 9546271 · Last edited by Wendy

We just released an update! :D Check out what has changed!

[Feature] Default online game mode has been changed from "No limit" to "48 hours".
[Fix] Issue causing the sidekick to skip turns once the hero has been defeated has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue causing the game to crash after King Arthur's boost has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue causing the UI to disappear once the window with fight details was closed has been fixed.
[Fix] "By the fortune and fate" card is now named correctly.

