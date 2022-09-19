🍆 Smutty Scrolls Early Access is here for you!

Heyho, you funky sexy puzzle adventurer!

It's time... for slime!

You're smart. You're handsome. You're the cutest green slime ever.

You are more than ready to uncover the lewd secrets of the Smutty Scrolls!

Early Access is available today (with 10% off)!

Pick up your copy of Smutty Scrolls now and feel free to leave a review, my man!

In this version:

Date Vendita, one of Lim-Lim's best friends. You already know her from the shops in the game - now it's time to learn more about her back story!

Unlock ALL endings in the game :)

Content coming soon:

Several new VN scenes

The first part of a new level (Dungeon Maestro)

A new hot-tempered member of Madame Mouri's university course

♥️ A huge, HUGE THANK YOU the size of a freaking mountain goes out to all the people who helped make this game possible:

My awesome and sexy Patrons. You're the reason the game exists in the first place!

My talented magical team partner Oni. You're just the best!

My smart and caring publisher Flynn. It's a pleasure to work with you!

Everybody who played, commented, liked, shared and favorited the game, everybody who helped with advice and feedback, every dev that shared their knowledge. Thank you so much!

And now... go and play the game :D

Stay funky,

Dez