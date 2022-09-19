ENTERING STEAM BASH BASH!

So, after 2 months of 'crunch time' I'm happy to give you a fresh update! With better graphics and a lot of new features!

Also this update comes to celebrate the upcoming steam BashBash event and I am super happy to be invited to participate!

However the last days/weeks have been ultra stressful and I'm not 100% happy with the current state of the game so I'll continue to update this game during the event. (It's cool, I just wanted more...)

I hope you all enjoy it anyway and I'll post more news about the event soon!

Now I have to update the trailer and screenshots.

Here a short list of changes:

Upscaled ALL graphics to HD ... this was a big one!

Added the start of the story mode (And I finally have the rest of the story sorted).

Added BashBash mode, inspired by the steam event I think I'll make this part of the final game too!

Reworked the combat mechanics and AI.

No more stick! The Sling does all the combat now, close up and ranged!

New melee combos, you can charge the melee by holding it or hit with the right timing.

Added some music and working on more.

Added a few more sound effects, more to come!

Made the main menu nice and cozy... I like campfires.

Tons of other stuff, I've kinda reworked the whole game

As always, please let me know what you think!

And please ADD THIS GAME TO YOUR WISHLIST to get notified when it releases!

Best regards,

James