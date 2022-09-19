 Skip to content

Gladiator Manager update for 19 September 2022

Roman Name Update!

Thanks to Kobrelo for doing a lot of the legwork on this one and giving me some useful information on Roman naming conventions.

Roman names are now a lot more various and sophisticated.

Citizens, veterans and criminals will now be named using praenomen-nomen or nomen-cognomen conventions. Slaves will now have single names from a wider pool.

Either way there should now be a lot more variety and even a few more of the somewhat mad combinations for those of you who enjoy the 'Totally random' setting like me! :)

