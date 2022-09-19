NEW UPDATE • NEW CONTENT • NEW STEAM ITEMS

It was a long break but we are back again with some new content!

If you scroll to the left (Using A/D on keyboard), you will see the Painter-Meleon, who will be very happy to trade with you!



From now on, you can trade your 100 common paint for a Paint Roller! There are 16 Paint Rollers added! (So 16 new Steam Items)



If you have 100 common paint (or more), just simply click on one of these buttons.

For example: if you have 100 red common paint, click on the button with red can.

It will REMOVE your 100 red common paint and give you the red paint roller instead!





If you want to change your Wall Color, just click on the Paint Roller.

There is also Maid-Meleon that will help you clean up the studio!

There is -45% Sale on Colormeleons!

It will last until September 30