Hello, islanders!

We’ve just rolled out Island of Aito content update 1.02

What’s new?

You can now find the island chicken around day 55. Having the chicken at your shelter won’t cost extra resources but it will lower your daily food need by 50%.

Added more random events to the random event pool.

Added a new achievement.

Added a bond progression bar to the girl info screen. Affinity alone won’t get you a girlfriend, you also need to get to know her by talking to her!

Fixed some minor bugs.

Fixed some spelling errors.

ATTENTION! Start a new playthrough!

This update will potentially break older save files. If you wish to continue playing your old save file without starting a new playthrough, please opt in to “old-build” by right clicking Island of Aito in your Steam library and selecting → preferences → betas → old-build. Note that the update will only affect your current playthrough and it will not affect unlocked endings or overall completion percentage / unlocked cards.

Other news

We’ve been hard at work creating Island of Aito’s upcoming free DLC titled “Life after death.”

Progress has been steady and we’re getting ready to announce the official release date next week!

As always, if you have any suggestions / ideas about what you’d like to see added to Island of Aito, don’t hesitate to reach out to us in the forums and tell us about it!