The Coral Archipelago Update is OUT NOW!

Play a new Character, explore a new World, fight new Zodiacs and much more!

Thanks a lot everyone for your patience regarding this Update, we created so much more elements than we originally anticipated in order to create the best and most complete experience possible for this first Major Update (several more to come!).

This version sadly does not contain the new exporter that will solve many crashes and increase performances by a lot (if you have performances issue, don't hesitate to check this guide). We have made huge progress on it but this new exporter still contains issues so we thought it would be better to release it once it is totally ready but you can expect it to be released Q4 2022, take a look at our Roadmap iff you want more precisions about it. This version also does not have a complete localization to supported languages yet, when translations are missing it should be replaced by English for now, we will update when we have receive the texts.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1280930/view/3328745165985235930

For the next weeks we will be working on solving the main bugs/balancing issues that you will encounter so do not hesitate to report these on our Discord Server where we have dedicated channels for that. We will also start preparing the mid W3-W4 Update.

If you want a complete list of what is new, here is our complete Patch Notes link and the main features listed below -

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1280930/view/5009714462577553599

Major Features

--- New Playable Character - Octave: New range hero with 11 unique spells to unlock

--- New World to Explore - The Coral Archipelago: New assets, new traps and new enemies

--- New Zodiacs Battles: Scorpio & Pisces. Face these 2 members of the Orphnée family

--- Scorpio & Pisces challenges: Get their summons through their challenges

--- Sun Room: Exchange your quartz to access powerful spells

--- Moon Room: Exchange your maximum life to access Zodiac unique powers

--- Zodiac Spells: Find and use 7 news powerful zodiac spells: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Leo, Pisces and Scorpio

--- Echo Isles Room & Summon your Friends: Pick among 15 different summons of your friends so they can help you during your run

--- New Miniboss - Draco: Fight a dangerous new Miniboss

--- community inspired ⭐ Andromeda's bar interior: Visit the Zodiacs there and the more victory you have against them, the more likely they are to join you

--- Affinity Zodiac: Your Constellation sign can now randomly help you (once you met at least once) and will more easily join you in Andromeda's bar

--- community inspired ⭐ Pixel Art Animated Portraits: Legacy Portraits will still be accessible through game options but default portraits will now be Pixel Art and hand-animated

--- Fight Rooms Rework: Complete rework in order to have waves / difficulty depending of level of the room

--- New Affinity System: Spells now have elemental affinities (fire/ice/thunder/poison and neutral) and they gain power with related elemental gambits attached (up to 100% bonus damage)

--- New Synergy System: Rework - Many Auras has been reworked and a DOZEN additional new auras have been added

--- New Synergy System: Rework - Many Gambits has been reworked and a THIRTY additional new Gambits have been added

We would also like to thank our community and Play Testers for the great support provided to our small team, we are doing our absolute best to create this game we love.