SCUM - Patch 0.7.500.53341

You have been teased, your thirst was showing but now it is finally live! The new female characters are here, with them bringing a lot to be desired for.

There is a lot to unpack here and what it means for the game so let's start with the beginning.

First off, we have the character creation. There is a bit to go over here.

As you can see alot of it is the same but there is one detail here. There are now more options for character models. In fact you can now choose between 8 of them! Talk about variety!

Now before when you pressed next on this one it would immediately take you to the skill point distribution screen, now we have an extra step for more customization!

Here you can get a closeup to your characters and a lot more customizations. these include anything from the color of your eyes, hairstyle, hair color whatever you wish for! You can even apply makeup to try out all those shitty makeup tutorials you can find on youtube. An important note here is that we are giving the options of makeup and hair color here for now for you guys to try out and experiment. At one point the plan is that you have to find these items in the world to apply them.

You might be wondering, wait a minute what if I already have a female character? What will happen to it? Well we connected the old models to the one that resembles the most from the new ones. But if that does not tickle your fancy or want to change it anyway, for all characters male or female the first plastic surgery will be free! You can also our new plastic surgery screen!

That is not all of the changes we have for characters of female persuasion. We have completely reworked the way clothing wraps around the body and fits the model. It looks much more natural and streamlined now compared to before. This is currently only on the female characters, fellas will get their attention later on.



Old



New



Old



New



Old



New

Even the animations have been revamped!



Old/New

Again we are here. We looked at our performance and saw that the Samobor city still drained a lot of memory. So we did a heavy round of optimizing the city, but not without the cost. It means that alot of the buildings in Samobor are now not enterable. This does not mean however it will stay this way. As we are progressing in development and can see we can manage opening them up again we will re visit to do so.

Fixed a visual bug for the fishing UI.

Fixed the visual bug on Mk18 malfunction panel.

Fixed the bug where certain UI elements would still show when hiding the HUD.

Fixed the bug where you could drop off a ladder when turning the camera.

Fixed the bug where voice chat would not work on admin drones.

Fixed the bug where the spill action would always have the same duration.

Fixed the bug where the visual durability on treatment items would not update.

Fixed the bug where some items would not have their icons loaded at trader panels.

Fixed the offset for improvised suppressor on AKS-74U.

Fixed the issue that causes some server crashes.

Fixed the bug where lockpicking board could not be activated after relog.

Fixed the offset on SF19 and HS9 suppressors.

Fixed the bug where items thrown would sometimes stay stuck in the air.

Fixed a bug where constitution attribute gain/loss would stay neutral and wouldn't rise or fall during certain gesture animations.

Fixed a bug where after reaching maximal constitution attribute level the radial stays green and shows constitution attribute as increasing.

Fixed the issue where ghillie suit.

Fixed the bug where shooting at a forest bed would produce no sound on impact.

Fixed the bug where AWP & AWM could be placed over other items.

Fixed the bug where handguns would disappear after being equipped into holsters.

Fixed the bug where backpacks were not properly hidden/unhidden after a mount/dismount.

Fixed the bug where clothes had wrong energy dispersion and water propagation stats.

Fixed the bug where Danny Trejo characters would "free hand" pee.

Fixed the bug where censorship would not activate on male characters when urinating or defaecating.

Fixed the bug where turning on music player radio would change female voices to male voices.

Fixed up typos on some items.

Fixed the bug where the Hunter suppressor would not suppress the noise towards AI perception.

Fixed the bug where "look at camera" would not sometimes work properly.

Fixed the bug where exiting events while in photo mode would leave player in a stuck state.

Cantaloupe melon can now be cut into slices.

Adjusted the weight of bobby pins and bobby pin packages.

Adjusted bundle of safety pins description.

Adjusted small gasoline canister size.

Adjusted remote door key and door battery usage.

Various head items no longer hide hair.

Boost of energy side effect now affects/boosts max stamina.

Decreased CON loss rate by 50%.

Other players BCU chips will now properly display their color.

Decreased the range of trader initiation voice line activation.

Characters will now only lean forward when a heavy backpack or weapon in holster is equipped.

Backpack inflation will now be properly applied.

Adjusted trader items prices and availability.

Disabled throwing action on small toolboxes.

Masks that cover the entire head will now be mutually exclusive with normal masks.

Adjusted inventory size of nail and bolt boxes.

Wooden chests will now be destroyable with blunt and sharp objects, Metal chest can only be destroyed with blunt objects.

Removed craftable bear paws and boots until further notice.

Disabled the ability to fill Improvised workbench BP with bundle of planks.

Ghillie suits will now go over equipped body armor.

Removed #setprivatepartssize and #settattooindex commands since they can now be changed in plastic surgery.