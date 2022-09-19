 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 19 September 2022

Patch Notes 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9546040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've notice that some of you had problems with slower matchmaking. We've fixed that and some other things too. The list of changes is here:

  • balance Matchmaking Algorythm to better match Players
  • reduce the level required to play PvP and create your own custom games with friends to 'Level 2'
  • reduce the level required to unlock Redeem Codes to 'Level 5'
  • improving the experience of the tutorials

Next patch with NEW Hero is scheduled on this Friday (23.09) so stay tuned!

