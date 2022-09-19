Patch Notes 1.1

We've notice that some of you had problems with slower matchmaking. We've fixed that and some other things too. The list of changes is here:
- balance Matchmaking Algorythm to better match Players
- reduce the level required to play PvP and create your own custom games with friends to 'Level 2'
- reduce the level required to unlock Redeem Codes to 'Level 5'
- improving the experience of the tutorials
Next patch with NEW Hero is scheduled on this Friday (23.09) so stay tuned!
