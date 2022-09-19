Patch Notes 1.1

We've notice that some of you had problems with slower matchmaking. We've fixed that and some other things too. The list of changes is here:

balance Matchmaking Algorythm to better match Players

reduce the level required to play PvP and create your own custom games with friends to 'Level 2'

reduce the level required to unlock Redeem Codes to 'Level 5'

improving the experience of the tutorials

Next patch with NEW Hero is scheduled on this Friday (23.09) so stay tuned!