Fix issues on the GameOver Screen when playing on survivors
Fix 30 minute survival achievements name
Fix Flesh Soul-Card related achievements icon outdate
Fix corrupted core icon
Rogue : Genesia update for 19 September 2022
Hotfix 0.6.0.2
Changed files in this update