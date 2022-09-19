September 19 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9545989 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 15:19:17 UTC by Wendy

More changes and a major bug fix today. Thank you for sending me your save game files, that was a huge help.

Fixed major pathing issue for NPCs due to walls. Previous saves where this was an issue now work properly. Note this does not fix the issue some people are having with NPCs not going upstairs to drink at a table, that one is next, but it does correct many of the problems with pathing being affected by saloons with numerous rooms.

Split gambling and brothel revenue into their own line items on the daily cash tooltip

Fixed a small bug with new town tax system.

Fixed bug with health dropping below 0%.

Fixed bug with provoke and family opinion increase.



More to come.