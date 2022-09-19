Update Notes Sep 22

Additions
- Added a duplicate protection for key rebinding. You can now swap keys when prompted.
- Also added a way to remove binding for a specific key. Should you want to, for example, to clear the alternative binding for “Roll Right”.
- Added a simple guide to certain situations.
- Level 2-4 is out. You can now unlock the shield ability!
Changes
- Game will try to calculate the best UI scale based on the screen height upon first launch.
- Level locked condition changed to include new levels when all previous levels are completed.
- Added a progress bar in prompts.
- Added a 10 seconds timeout when rebinding a key.
- Changed the keys in key rebinding pages to user friendly fancy icons.
- Big overhaul to the hints & prompts system.
- Big overhaul to the on screen key binding glyphs.
Fixes
- Settings will now load earlier to let new UI changes take effect prior menus show up.
- Fixed a script issue causing some of the pickups to not spawn at all.
- Fixed a script error causing low framerate on levels with spikes and ball presence detector overlapping trigger area.
- Removed the “center of mass” calculation performed on buoyancy objects that produced wrong center points. This causes the ball to “fall aside” imitating floating behavior.
Changed files in this update