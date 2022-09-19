Update 3 - A New Foe

The Boss Battle Update introduces the game’s final challenge. Meet Golfoe – the (evil) next generation of Sentient Subordinate Servants™️ from Parsec Industries! Golfoe has some devious traps lined up for our hero – from scattering random explosive mines throughout the hole to patrolling the course with a lethal vision cone – creating the most lethal courses in the game. However, craft your deck with the challenge in mind and you’ll stand a chance of reaching the end, activating the missile launcher and turning Golfoe’s weapons against him.

Golfoe isn’t the only new addition: more adventurous players can now opt to tackle unique Challenge Encounters. These glitchy question marks on the map indicate that the hole also features a special global modifier, which will impact the way you will need to play this specific hole, and completing the challenge can bring a game-changing bonus for the rest of the run!

There are also two new perks to collect, and as always a bunch of QoL and bug fixes!

Now the Boss Battle Update is available, we are turning our full attention to online multiplayer as we have promised – and we cannot wait to start showing that off. There will be opportunities to try this out before it goes public, so head over to the Discord and be the first to play

Until then – good luck against Golfoe, and we’ll see you on the fairway very soon.

Jacob, Sandra & the rest of the team

Triheart Studio

Please note that due to some last minute challenges, some localisation for the update is currently missing. It’s still fully playable, but text will default to English in places. We are seeking to address this as soon as we can.

PS. You can read the full patch notes on the discord 👉 https://discord.gg/s7TpQzQgdW