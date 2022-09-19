Repair of electronic devices in the workshop

Dear Electricians,

We begin the great countdown!

Only two days separate us from the most electrifying premiere this autumn. We would like to thank you for your support and for following our project!

A task in Electrician Simulator does not always have to concern a non-working installation or a malfunctioning switch. In the game, you will also get the opportunity to repair electrical devices.



The repair procedure itself is not complicated. To begin with, you need to select a message from your inbox that contains the appropriate order. It can be a request to repair the dryer, non-working headphones, or toaster. Once you have accepted the task, you should go to the workbench located in the garage. There you will find the item ordered for repair and available tools. In case of problems, you can use hints that will guide you on what to do at the moment.

Before the release don't forget about our Community Challange!

Be sure to share our game with your friends and show us how many electricity enthusiasts there are among us.

The more people we gather in the community, the better the rewards we will give you!

9 000 members - 20% Discount on launch

14 000 members - 25% Discount on launch

19 000 members - 30% Discount on launch

30 000 units sold - DLC announcement

50 000 units sold - New free in-game content

There is one condition for launch discounts, we must reach our goals by the release day! If it comes to the DLC we want to decide the shape of this reward together with you, however, it all depends on how successful our game will be!

For all comers, we have prepared a competition related to light!

Prepare for us a design of the lamp, which we will be able to introduce into the game, it can be a model, drawing, or graphics. Visualize the appearance of this lamp and you can describe to us how it should work.

The rules are simple:

Please publish your submissions on artwork section from your Steam account or on our contest-dedicated Discord channel

You have time until October, 3rd

The results of the competition will be announced by October, 10th

The winning design will be selected by the developers and added to the game after the results are announced

See you!

Take IT Studio!