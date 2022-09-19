 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sir Whoopass update for 19 September 2022

Version 1.0.7 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9545861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Whoopers!
Version 1.0.7 is now live and here is a summary of what it contains. As always we encourage you to leave feedback, bugreports and features you would like to see in the game. We read all of your comments and try to answer accordingly!

NEW FEATURES

  • You can now pick up Kennys top hat after beating him!
  • Players can now travel back to the outhouse they came from!
  • Remade Melisande resurrection quests to make them more fun (say hello to the Catuccinos!)
  • Added newspaper headlines that react to the players actions in the world
  • Added more narrator voice-overs

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Memory usage improvements
  • TNT barrels don't explode immediately anymore when hit by firecasters
  • Improved Ticket-O-Tron quest
  • Added new quest markers for some quests to make them easier to understand
  • Improved map: marked rain areas and added new tutorial quest explaining map usage
  • Improved Friggvir tutorial section
  • Improved Chickenator flow

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed issues where player could get stuck in some levels
  • Fixed lots of spelling errors
  • Audio fixes
  • Fixed issue where players could be dropped in the middle of the landscape when exiting some dungeons
  • Fixed issue where UI text could disappear after drinking grog
  • Fixed issue where players could get stuck in a gate in Stubbed Toes
  • Fixed issue where players could get stuck the laser puzzle in Chilly Winds

Changed files in this update

Depot 1240591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link