Hello Whoopers!

Version 1.0.7 is now live and here is a summary of what it contains. As always we encourage you to leave feedback, bugreports and features you would like to see in the game. We read all of your comments and try to answer accordingly!

NEW FEATURES

You can now pick up Kennys top hat after beating him!

Players can now travel back to the outhouse they came from!

Remade Melisande resurrection quests to make them more fun (say hello to the Catuccinos!)

Added newspaper headlines that react to the players actions in the world

Added more narrator voice-overs

IMPROVEMENTS

Memory usage improvements

TNT barrels don't explode immediately anymore when hit by firecasters

Improved Ticket-O-Tron quest

Added new quest markers for some quests to make them easier to understand

Improved map: marked rain areas and added new tutorial quest explaining map usage

Improved Friggvir tutorial section

Improved Chickenator flow

BUGFIXES