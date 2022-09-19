Hello Whoopers!
Version 1.0.7 is now live and here is a summary of what it contains. As always we encourage you to leave feedback, bugreports and features you would like to see in the game. We read all of your comments and try to answer accordingly!
NEW FEATURES
- You can now pick up Kennys top hat after beating him!
- Players can now travel back to the outhouse they came from!
- Remade Melisande resurrection quests to make them more fun (say hello to the Catuccinos!)
- Added newspaper headlines that react to the players actions in the world
- Added more narrator voice-overs
IMPROVEMENTS
- Memory usage improvements
- TNT barrels don't explode immediately anymore when hit by firecasters
- Improved Ticket-O-Tron quest
- Added new quest markers for some quests to make them easier to understand
- Improved map: marked rain areas and added new tutorial quest explaining map usage
- Improved Friggvir tutorial section
- Improved Chickenator flow
BUGFIXES
- Fixed issues where player could get stuck in some levels
- Fixed lots of spelling errors
- Audio fixes
- Fixed issue where players could be dropped in the middle of the landscape when exiting some dungeons
- Fixed issue where UI text could disappear after drinking grog
- Fixed issue where players could get stuck in a gate in Stubbed Toes
- Fixed issue where players could get stuck the laser puzzle in Chilly Winds
Changed files in this update