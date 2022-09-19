Version 0.8.1: server migration + minor tweaks

Hi everyone,

The last 6 months were a bit tedious for Super Pilot. We've been using GameSparks for our online features since the beginning of the project, but after Amazon bought GameSparks, we learned the services we were using would shut down on September 30, 2022.

We had no choice but to recode all our online features and migrate all our data to a new platform. It was a lot of work and time not spent on the rest of the game.

The good news is that we managed to do it in time, just before the deadline!

The 0.8.1 update runs on a new backend. The transition should be seamless and there shouldn't be any noticeable difference. But you never know! Please reach out to us if you notice something strange.

We also did some minor tweaks:

Renamed "Favorite" to "Like"

Playlists tracks can now be Liked directly in the pause menu or at the end of the race

Earned Grand Prix Cups will be transfered to lower Classes (for instance if you earn the Alpha League Gold Cup in the Expert Class, you'll automatically get the Gold Cup in Standard and Beginner Classes)

Fixed a soft lock in the track editor while playing custom music

Stay tuned for the next update!

