 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Earth's Shadow update for 19 September 2022

Update 2.25

Share · View all patches · Build 9545755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified teleport FX when entering new area
  • Fixed lowercase words
  • Fixed enemy health bars appearing before necessary
  • Modified Skav boss blocks to fall before disappearing
  • Fixed invisible wall in Jungle Artifact area from blocking enemy projectiles
  • Added Trap worm hurt sound (more hits required to destroy)
  • Ships now get destroyed from secondary alt fire and Beam Laser
  • Added pumpkins with snakes and pumpkin head for Halloween event (only available in October)
  • Added to Flamethrower and Beam Laser description explaining that some triggers and enemies are immune

Changed files in this update

Depot 1655941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link