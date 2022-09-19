- Modified teleport FX when entering new area
- Fixed lowercase words
- Fixed enemy health bars appearing before necessary
- Modified Skav boss blocks to fall before disappearing
- Fixed invisible wall in Jungle Artifact area from blocking enemy projectiles
- Added Trap worm hurt sound (more hits required to destroy)
- Ships now get destroyed from secondary alt fire and Beam Laser
- Added pumpkins with snakes and pumpkin head for Halloween event (only available in October)
- Added to Flamethrower and Beam Laser description explaining that some triggers and enemies are immune
Earth's Shadow update for 19 September 2022
Update 2.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
