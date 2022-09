Survivors!

We just released a small hotfix to address an issue with the follow-up trading missions in Distant Places when playing with Prosperity on active, as well as an issue with the assignment of settler professions.









Missions: It should no longer occur, that only a trading mission from Lem the Tinkerer can be chosen









Settlers: Assigning professions by right-clicking should no longer result in faulty values



Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.2.8297.29459