-Adjusted the content of some levels and reduced the difficulty of Level1-2E and Level1-3E
-Reshoot all level covers
-Fix the problem that SetAudioVolume does not work correctly
-Fix the problem that the angular spring will not be disconnected when the joint is disconnected
-Increase the resolution of BME startup window and add more display images
-Added 1144 sound effects, 257 background music, 81 sets of skybox textures
-Adjust the file name of the material window to show two lines
-New feature of using \n for line break in UI text
-New automatic aspect mode and aspect ratio setting for UI images and buttons
-The weather option is removed from the custom skybox, and the up and down flip option is added.
-New executor functions:
—UISetScale(int id, float2 scale)
—UIGetTransform(int id) return float5: position.x, position.y, rotation, scale.x, scale.y
—UIGetColor(int id) return float4: color.r, color.g, color.b, color.a
Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 21 September 2022
Ballex² Ver. 0.16.3 Changelog
-Adjusted the content of some levels and reduced the difficulty of Level1-2E and Level1-3E
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update