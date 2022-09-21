 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 21 September 2022

Ballex² Ver. 0.16.3 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9545675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted the content of some levels and reduced the difficulty of Level1-2E and Level1-3E
-Reshoot all level covers
-Fix the problem that SetAudioVolume does not work correctly
-Fix the problem that the angular spring will not be disconnected when the joint is disconnected
-Increase the resolution of BME startup window and add more display images
-Added 1144 sound effects, 257 background music, 81 sets of skybox textures
-Adjust the file name of the material window to show two lines
-New feature of using \n for line break in UI text
-New automatic aspect mode and aspect ratio setting for UI images and buttons
-The weather option is removed from the custom skybox, and the up and down flip option is added.
-New executor functions:
—UISetScale(int id, float2 scale)
—UIGetTransform(int id) return float5: position.x, position.y, rotation, scale.x, scale.y
—UIGetColor(int id) return float4: color.r, color.g, color.b, color.a

Changed files in this update

Depot 1383571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link