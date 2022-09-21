Ballex² Ver. 0.16.3 Changelog

-Adjusted the content of some levels and reduced the difficulty of Level1-2E and Level1-3E

-Reshoot all level covers

-Fix the problem that SetAudioVolume does not work correctly

-Fix the problem that the angular spring will not be disconnected when the joint is disconnected

-Increase the resolution of BME startup window and add more display images

-Added 1144 sound effects, 257 background music, 81 sets of skybox textures

-Adjust the file name of the material window to show two lines

-New feature of using

for line break in UI text

-New automatic aspect mode and aspect ratio setting for UI images and buttons

-The weather option is removed from the custom skybox, and the up and down flip option is added.

-New executor functions:

—UISetScale(int id, float2 scale)

—UIGetTransform(int id) return float5: position.x, position.y, rotation, scale.x, scale.y

—UIGetColor(int id) return float4: color.r, color.g, color.b, color.a