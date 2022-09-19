Bash-Bash Update!

New abilities

Ability system was once again changed. Now you need a Motivation to cast spells an it's 20 points for every ability. Also now Motivation isn't passively regaining, and instead you need to hit enemies to get any. At the same time, now you don't need motivation to dash, walljump and block.



Burst of Heal

Heals you up to 20% of health and deal damage to nearby enemies at the same time



Dragon Fly

Launches a big fire ball that burns enemies



Chain Note

Note flying and slashing every enemy on arena



LightStrike

Lightning strike and make area dealing Break that exists enemy's energy and increases your damage

Balance Changes

Damage

Now all enemy damage is clamped to 25 hit points. It was to fix 2 issues

Firstly, there is no one shot kills in late roguelite sessions

Secondly, Max health upgrade always grants a player +25 hit points, there for every time it's at least 1 more hit that you can take, cause previously in late game +25 meant nothing impactful

New enemy - Impatience

Impatience is airborne enemy that shoots laser at a player once in a while. Also his laser could damage other enemies too.

Note system

Notes needed for a range attacks on RMB input. And previously there was max 10 notes at a time.

default max amount of notes is changed from 10 to 4

Now you can increase it with new Reward

Also Notes UI was enhanced and about it later in a post

Bugs fixed

damage formula for abilities was incorrect and all skills was dealing crazy damage in result. Now their damage is high as intended

Many enemies become static while being constantly attacking - it was oversight in a code, and now, they actively would prevent you from hitting them by attacking you.

Happiness(currency in a game) formula had also an oversight, so in a result it was really hard to buy anything in the shop. Now all of it balanced

UI enhancements

Pretty basic stuff, now if you don't have enough motivation, or spell is not ready or you don't have enough Notes than you would be greeted with the sound and Warning that you don't have any of this,

Also motivation bar and Note bar had a subtle animation have a subtle animation at this events to make clear with thing you need at this moment.

This update was planned to be bigger and later, but after feedback that i get, i decided to launch a balance patch. At the same time some amount of work was done and it's now included in this patch

I am planning to add in the next update

Weapons system - Bosses and minibosses would drop a new weapon that you can take. Right now there is three melee weapons that fully modeled and animated - Sword, Guitar and Scythe and two range weapons - Bow and Blunderbass. Every new weapon would be different in moveset and in stats (Damage, Speed, Reach). Game would motivate to change weapon cause the new weapons would be always better in some stats.

More abilities and new Infusions!

End of the first mission and fully ready second mission. Also a return of old story levels

I working on this mostly as solodev with sometimes taking help with the music, so the next update could not include every thing in that list, However i would launch it in the next 7 days, so there would be always incentive to launch a GwenBlade again^^~