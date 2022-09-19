Update, Version 20220919

English

##########Content############

[Abandoned Mine]After the main story of Queensmouth finishes, you can now ask Zhang Yin and Harold in the safehouse about how they got into the church. The answer shall be quite obvious by now.

[Abandoned Mine]"Mr. Evans" now spawns in the 4th area of the abandoned mine. He will attack along side with other shades.

[Abandoned Mine]New document: <<The Last Gambling of Johnny Evans>> (It's dropped by "Mr. Evans" after you defeat him.)

[Battle]Guarding can now reduce enemy's firearm damage by half.

##########Steam##############

Unified shade creature dynamic enemy group generation code into one function in the Enemy Troop Manager, to reduce duplicated code.

Added a generic readable book template to generate different readable books.

简体中文

##########Content############

【废弃矿洞】在王后镇的主线剧情完毕后，你现在可以在安全屋询问张银和哈罗德他们是如何进入教堂的。答案应该已经很明显了。

【废弃矿洞】【埃文斯先生】现在会在废弃矿洞的第四个区域出现。他会和周围的暗影生物一起发动攻击。

【废弃矿洞】新的文档：《约翰·埃文斯的最后一搏》（在击败【埃文斯先生】后掉落。）

【战斗】防御现在可以让敌人的枪械攻击伤害减半。

##########Steam##############

将暗影生物的动态队伍生成代码集中到了敌人队伍管理器中的一个统一的函数中，从而降低重复的代码数量。

加入了一个可以生成各类可以阅读的图书的物品模板。