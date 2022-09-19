 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 19 September 2022

Update 1.53-2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9545542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a "First Aid Kit" in the game, that can be used to store medicine and serum items. Basically a backpack extender only for medicine and serums. This can be obtained by completing Markov's human stool quest. If you have already completed the quest, you will immediately receive one in your backpack. (Note: it might drop on the ground if your backpack is full)

  • Now, if you sleep after taking a temporary timed effect serum, the effect's duration will reduce according to the length of sleep, instead of just going away.

  • Adjusted the list of item types that will disappear if they are neglected on the ground. These items include:

Weapon, ammo, serum, thrown, Medicine, Money, Armor, Helmet, Ingredient, Food

  • Changed the repair kit stack size to 5

  • Changed the amount of repair done by the repair kit to 15%

  • Fixed a bug with respawned trees not going transparent when you are behind it

  • Improved controller aim. If you hold LTrigger to aim, use right analog stick to select target, and then press the RTrigger half way down or all the way down (to shoot), the selection will stick. This will help preventing loss of aim while shooting.

  • Fixed a bug with hidden interactive objects showing up when holding X key

  • Fixed a bug with controllers not locking on unconscious bodies

  • ESC key can now be used to close various pop-up windows in the UI

  • Now, high Tunguska Syndrome will not kill the player. It'll drop the health gradually to 1, and stop there

  • Paid healing service from doctors will now stop bleeding as well

  • Fixed a bug where player can get stuck between the train and platform in Station 11

