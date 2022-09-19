Update 1.53-2 Patch Notes

Adjusted the list of item types that will disappear if they are neglected on the ground. These items include:

Now, if you sleep after taking a temporary timed effect serum, the effect's duration will reduce according to the length of sleep, instead of just going away.

Added a "First Aid Kit" in the game, that can be used to store medicine and serum items. Basically a backpack extender only for medicine and serums. This can be obtained by completing Markov's human stool quest. If you have already completed the quest, you will immediately receive one in your backpack. (Note: it might drop on the ground if your backpack is full)

Weapon, ammo, serum, thrown, Medicine, Money, Armor, Helmet, Ingredient, Food

Changed the repair kit stack size to 5

Changed the amount of repair done by the repair kit to 15%

Fixed a bug with respawned trees not going transparent when you are behind it

Improved controller aim. If you hold LTrigger to aim, use right analog stick to select target, and then press the RTrigger half way down or all the way down (to shoot), the selection will stick. This will help preventing loss of aim while shooting.

Fixed a bug with hidden interactive objects showing up when holding X key

Fixed a bug with controllers not locking on unconscious bodies

ESC key can now be used to close various pop-up windows in the UI

Now, high Tunguska Syndrome will not kill the player. It'll drop the health gradually to 1, and stop there

Paid healing service from doctors will now stop bleeding as well