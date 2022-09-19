Rogue: Genesia Early Acess Released!

Hello everyone!

It is with great joy that I can announce that:

Rogue: Genesia early access is now released!

I would live to express my thanks to all the closed beta tester and all player overall which helped me to fix bugs and improve the game with their suggestions and feedbacks!

This is just the beginning of the journey, the game is still pretty rough as of now, there is so much improvement and content I want to add into the game (and would like to add before the release that I couldn't).

However, I think the game is now ready to be played by everyone.

So, what is coming next?

This game is still in his early days, Early Access just started, and there is a ton of stuff, content and mechanics I want to add into the game

The first week following releasing

I want to focus on fixing bugs people will encounter, and making small improvements and fine-tuning to improve the experience as best as possible.

Following month

I'll start working on the D-rank worlds, adding a third zone, adding some enemies mechanics (elite having passives) and adding more weapons/artifacts and soulscard that couldn't fit into the release time-frame.

The open beta (which will be accessible to anyone using Steam branches) will have very often update (likely one minor update every day/2day) until the content/version of the game is stable enough for a Proper update to everyone.

And the rest?

I would like afterward to add 2 new mechanics into the game :