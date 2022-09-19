Hotfix v0.13.88 +HALLOWEEN!



It's this time of the year again.

Seriously, who starts decorating for a holiday almost 2 months in advance? Apparently, everyone does.

And so do we!!! Because, come on, why not! Autumn is a dull time of the year and there's no reason to not try and make our surroundings more fun! This is why Halloween event has been turned on in Learning Factory, bringing you spooky cats, spooky cat outfits, spooky menu theme and other spoooky stuff! Spooky!

But that's not just it. We have released a hotfix today:

v0.13.88 Released

Bug fixes

Territories' names are now visible on the map on hovering

Halloween decorations added (have we mentioned that one before?)

