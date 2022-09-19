 Skip to content

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 19 September 2022

September 19th update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9545392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Tutorial screens at the beginning of the game
Fixed reboot menu bug in swordsman section
Fixed an issue with using items in the inv. belt when the menu is open
Fixed an issue where the wrong buttons were displayed in the quest menu screen, cinematic pass menu, and item drop-out menu.

