Paleon pre-Alpha 1.14.0

Features
- New building "Skin Hut", can accommodate up to 3 settlers
- New building "Primitive School", used to generate knowledge points in exchange for resources
- Ability to enable/disable camera scrolling along the edge of the screen
- Ability to adjust the number of work slots in the crafter (if several settlers can work in the crafter at once)
- Up to 3 settlers can now work in the mine
Updates/Changes
- Stone pieces are now generated everywhere to make them easier to find
- Removal of gaining experience for actions
- Replacing "Experience Points" with "Knowledge Points"
- Updating the parameters of energy/life/heat recovery speed in all huts
- Upgrading the capacity of the stick hut from 2 to 1
Bugfixes
- Crash when a settler tries to cut a mouflon
Changed files in this update