 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paleon update for 19 September 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.14.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9545378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • New building "Skin Hut", can accommodate up to 3 settlers
  • New building "Primitive School", used to generate knowledge points in exchange for resources
  • Ability to enable/disable camera scrolling along the edge of the screen
  • Ability to adjust the number of work slots in the crafter (if several settlers can work in the crafter at once)
  • Up to 3 settlers can now work in the mine

Updates/Changes

  • Stone pieces are now generated everywhere to make them easier to find
  • Removal of gaining experience for actions
  • Replacing "Experience Points" with "Knowledge Points"
  • Updating the parameters of energy/life/heat recovery speed in all huts
  • Upgrading the capacity of the stick hut from 2 to 1

Bugfixes

  • Crash when a settler tries to cut a mouflon

Changed files in this update

Depot 1554221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link