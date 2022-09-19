Update v0.4.3

Hi everyone,

Version 0.4.3 is now live. I've added 5 new element cards!

Patch notes:

• Added a new element card: Wealth. Increases damage of tower by 50% and an additional 15% for each 10 credits you have. Up to a maximum of 200 credits.

• Added a new element card: Renounce. Increases attack speed of tower by 140%. Also reduces attack speed of tower by 10% for every 10 credits you have.

• Added a new element card: Thief. Increases the attack speed of the tower by 50%. Each attack of the tower has 10% to reward you with 1 credit.

• Added a new element card: Hoard. Increases damage of a tower by 100% and an additional 10% for each card you own.

• Added a new element card: Collector. Increases damage of tower by 50% and an additional 20% for each unique card you own.

• Slightly changed the wording of the Sun tooltip.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander