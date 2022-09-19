 Skip to content

Technicity update for 19 September 2022

Update 1.0e - Undo feature and more

19 September 2022

Hi Builders!

Since we launch the game last week, we continue to read all your feedback and today we released a small update which adds some feature requested by the community, such as the ability to undo after placing some rows of blocks.

Here is the full changelog:

  • You can switch the shape of the block you have in your hand by holding Q

  • You can now press X to pick up an item, it will place it in your inventory

  • Ctrl Z will undo last multi-row block placement, or last Cement Mixer action

  • All trees and rocks now come in two different sizes that you can order from the inventory

  • Shifting sound has been improved

  • New activation mode for custom items: "ON during the night"

  • Players can now share buildings prefabs for Power Plant, Lumber Yard, Recycling Center, Mining Complex, City Hall, Scientific Area and Movie Theatre: others players will now be able to use prefabs during the goals where you need to build these facilities.

  • Several bug fixes

Thanks again for your support and if you have more ideas and suggestion, join our Discord community:

