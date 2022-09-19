Update 1.0e - Undo feature and more

Hi Builders!
Since we launch the game last week, we continue to read all your feedback and today we released a small update which adds some feature requested by the community, such as the ability to undo after placing some rows of blocks.
Here is the full changelog:
- You can switch the shape of the block you have in your hand by holding Q
You can now press X to pick up an item, it will place it in your inventory
Ctrl Z will undo last multi-row block placement, or last Cement Mixer action
All trees and rocks now come in two different sizes that you can order from the inventory
Shifting sound has been improved
New activation mode for custom items: "ON during the night"
Players can now share buildings prefabs for Power Plant, Lumber Yard, Recycling Center, Mining Complex, City Hall, Scientific Area and Movie Theatre: others players will now be able to use prefabs during the goals where you need to build these facilities.
Several bug fixes
Thanks again for your support and if you have more ideas and suggestion, join our Discord community:
