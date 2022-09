Share · View all patches · Build 9545239 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi-ho, Feeliners!

This time Lighting item and some power up drinks are added.

Torch: Drag this onto the player to hand, Right double click to remove it

Drinks: This effects Speed up, Swim speed up

To develop the Feelin world and increase the number of Feelin residents,

Please share your builds screen shots and please upload game-play movie onto YouTube/Twitch!

I'll keep continue to develop and update!

The next update will be construction parts addition!!

Yuuki