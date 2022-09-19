WAR MONGRELS POLISHED EDITION IS HERE!

The patch is here!

We are incredibly excited to finally release the update we've been working on for the past few months. We feel like we pooped the bed a bit last year and we're happy to present War Mongrels as initially envisioned.

You can start by watching our Polished Edition trailer:



Overall, we tracked down over 500 bugs and issues, and many of them were reported by you, so thank you for sticking around!

No more wiggly climbing and odd enemy behavior. Hopefully... ːsteammockingː

Bug fixes are covered, now let's talk about various crashfixes and optimizations. 💪 Oh boy, there are many of those! 😅 We optimized the game to not burden GPU and CPU too much. Moreover saving is now smarter, quicker, and saves occupy less space.

Last but not least - something that many of you have patiently been waiting for: CONTROLLER SUPPORT! 🥳 At the same time, War Mongrels has been verified for Steam Deck, so give it a try! 🙌

Oh, also the console versions are coming Q1, 2023.

INFO REGARDING PRIOR SAVES (if you have some old ones you'd like to finish first):

Reminder: we’ve added a new public branch named ‘previous_game_version’ for War Mongrels, which allows you to play the last game version, pre-patched. If you want to continue the game from a saved game state, please switch over to that branch, finish your current chapter, switch back to the ‘default’ branch and continue the journey on the latest patch.

How:

Select the game from your Steam game library (not the store page).

Click with the right mouse button on War Mongrels and select ‘Properties’.

In the settings, move to the right side or down – depending on your Steam version: Properties -> Beta -> Select Beta version, choose the desired version.

It will update the game (rollback to the previous version) of the game.

