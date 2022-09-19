BeamNG.drive v0.26 - Covet the Moment

It’s that time of year again – dive into Autumn with our 0.26 update which includes a vehicle remaster, PBR updates, new missions, a preview of the realistic hydraulics system and much more!

First up, the beloved Ibishu Covet has received a full remaster! This feisty fan-favorite hatchback is getting a lot of love in update 0.26, including a revamped 3D model, reworked textures, design improvements, structural tweaks and of course a trunkload of new content.

Featuring almost 40 configurations, the Covet is now available in both USDM and JDM versions, the latter featuring right-hand-drive, as well as unique trim levels and styling. Not only that, but the radical Covet MR Turbo models take the RWD, mid-engine layout of an 80s supercar and cram it into a tiny turbocharged package, making for a vicious driving machine on the racetrack, rally stage and on the streets.

The Covet also stands as the first BeamNG vehicle to fully support several new game features, including racing interior parts, realistic openable doors, hood and trunk as well as an animated manual shifter and a functional odometer.

Aside from the remastered Covet, there are also fixes and upgrades coming for several other vehicles. We’ve added four new wheel types, as well as odometers, animated manual shifters to all manual cars except the T-Series, roof bar loads (including a BeamBox which can be configured for either suitcases or backpacks), and more. We’re also adding several new props including large tires, barriers, and haybales.

Next up, we are introducing experimental support for Motion Blur to the game with this release, which should maximize immersive feel and offer a sense of speed while helping with the quality or file sizes of recorded gameplay for those of you who produce videos.

In keeping with the autumn season, foliage PBR has been updated and enhanced on several maps! Garage is not getting an update to foliage because it doesn’t have any (it’s a tragic story, we don’t speak of it, poor indoor plants). However, Garage is getting improved lights to better illuminate long vehicles, a new garage building and garage-specific props on West Coast, so it’s not being left out altogether!

Lest you think foliage updates are the only map changes. Italy and West Coast are getting updates to their decalroads PBR – Italy’s asphalt and dirt roads and West Coast’s dirt roads, well as road lines and road markings. Several maps are getting fixes to groundcover settings, improved terrain depth maps and other general improvements.

In order to improve performance, we have added simplified traffic versions for several cars, which come with reduced physics details, which will help with performance without sacrificing the visual quality. These are purely for traffic and parked vehicles, and are not intended to be driven. As part of this, parked vehicles are now supported on Utah, Italy, East Coast, and West Coast. Issues with vehicle pooling were addressed and the logic and functionality of the multi-spawn system has been revamped.

On the gameplay side – missions are getting a new mission type – Chase, and a heap of new missions added to West Coast, East Coast, ETK Driver Experience Center, Utah, and others.

Please be aware that the Options system has been overhauled, and certain user settings have been reset as a result; please see this announcement for more information.

Keyboard and gamepad users can now enjoy a set of new and improved input assistants. They will all be enabled by default for non-wheel devices (customizable in Options → Gameplay). First up – a new Understeer Assistant has been added. It controls the amount of steering to maximize lateral cornering grip. The high-speed steering assistant will no longer limit your steering range, but reduce its speed instead. In addition, we improved the assistants behavior in corner cases, such as driving on moving platforms.

We’ve also added a preview of a realistic hydraulics system to the game. This ties into the existing powertrain structures to draw power from engines and motors. It can be used to simulate pumps, accumulators, valves, and cylinders, and supports various types of pumps and valve centers. The hydraulics system is intended to accurately take the real-world hydraulic properties of pumps into consideration. At the moment, it can be used to create small hydraulic pumps which can be driven by electric motors, and is used on the Semi truck’s dump bed and rollback uplift. The hydraulic system is currently in a preview state, and we will extend it in the future.

To top all that off, we’ve made improvements to the World Editor, added an all-new Vehicle Editor, made some tweaks to the game’s UI, physics and game engine, and a multitude of other fixes, and updates.

To see the complete list of changes, check out the patch notes here!