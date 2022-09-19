 Skip to content

Immortal Life update for 19 September 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.6.06

Build 9545080

New Content

  • You could now add Brother Xie to your friend list now
  • Even more, you could ask Xie to join the Banquet Table! Want to know what's his comments on your dishes?

Optimization

  • We've changed the Initial quest of Muxia Quest Line, You could now easily trigger that quest

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that forbids you to visit Chen's house
  • Fixed a bug that makes you cast the spell when you right-click in the bag menu
  • Fixed a bug that makes you can't select the spell Illumination

