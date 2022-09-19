Alpha Branch Update 0.6.06

New Content
- You could now add Brother Xie to your friend list now
- Even more, you could ask Xie to join the Banquet Table! Want to know what's his comments on your dishes?
Optimization
- We've changed the Initial quest of Muxia Quest Line, You could now easily trigger that quest
Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that forbids you to visit Chen's house
- Fixed a bug that makes you cast the spell when you right-click in the bag menu
- Fixed a bug that makes you can't select the spell Illumination
Changed depots in test branch