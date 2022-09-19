Update 1.2.11

1.2.11 Changelog

ADD: Keyboard hotkeys to select and increase a stat in the Increase Stat menu

ADD: Withdraw to list of Drive commands - only one driver in the player vehicle may be on a Drive command in any one turn

CNG: Added a 'dead zone' to left stick controller input, so that very small inputs are ignored

CNG: Unit dust will now only occur when there is dry ground and no precipitation

CNG: AI units that are routed will now have their AI attitude automatically set to Withdraw

CNG: Increased chance of defensive fire attacks against a player squad on Overrun

CNG: Slightly reduced odds of enemy units withdrawing from battle

CNG: During bail-out, unconscious crewmen will automatically awaken if inside the tank while it is on fire

CNG: Gun units that have already moved can no longer deploy or pack up in the same turn

CNG: Only Very Small gun units can move without being towed

CNG: Fog now much more likely to dissipate during rainy conditions

FIX: Missing controller input button displays in the attack window, other game menus

FIX: Was possible for units on opposing sides to end up in the same hex, if forced to do so by player movement

FIX: When a player opts to withdraw from a battle during a Fighting Withdrawal day mission, the displayed message was incorrect and a flag was not properly reset

FIX: Display of firepower resolution odds now uses cumulative odds, so that they match the result of the roll (Vanadangr)