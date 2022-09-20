Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.919.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Another update is now live for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered! This patch adds a backup system for autosaves, addresses several issues that could cause players to spawn incorrectly in certain missions and solves a crash that could occur in rare cases when using a wide field of view setting or wide screen aspect ratios.

This patch also resolves sensitivity issues with analog sticks on controllers combined with high frame rates and includes a couple of visual fixes. We are continuing our investigations and our work on updates with performance improvements and new features.

Release Notes

Implemented autosave backups. At key points in the story, the game will create a backup of the autosave slot.

Fixed a bug that prevented some players from opening the gadget wheel during the tutorial in the beginning of the game.

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash for some players when using a wide field of view.

Fixed sensitivity issues with analog sticks when inspecting items or solving puzzles in the game at high frame rates.

Improved visual quality of fabric textures in cut scenes when using resolutions of 1080p or lower.

Fixed a frame rate related issue in the Streets of Poison mission that could cause players to die instantly.

Fixed an issue that caused some players to spawn out of bounds at the start of the Getting Deep mission in the Silver Lining DLC.

Fixed an issue that caused some players to spawn out of bounds when entering the Hammerhead base in Harlem in the Turf Wars DLC.

Various minor visual ray-tracing fixes.

Known Issues

Some players with AMD Radeon GPUs experience visual issues with shadows and sunlight in the game. AMD is aware and investigating.

Ongoing investigations

We continue our investigations into the topics mentioned below and are analyzing data from players that have reached out to us so far. We really appreciate the time and effort they have taken in providing us with diagnostic captures to assist our investigations. We still welcome players with similar issues to contact support, so we can gather more data and insights on what is causing the issues.