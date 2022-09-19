 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 19 September 2022

Memory leak hotfix

Build 9544790

Fixed the following bugs

  • Fixed memory leak crash
  • Research paper quests can now be completed
  • Strawberry hat now spawns into the science chests
  • Fixed main menu crash when Clicked "Play"
  • Sauna can now be placed on all the islands
  • Added new building blocked zones
  • Fixed a bug where generators consumed fuel too fast
  • Fixed a bug where a house could not be dismantled while wearing a hiking backpack
  • Fixed a bug where safe zone turrets would decay alongside the home
  • Fixed fishing master quest not completing properly

