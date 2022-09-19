Memory leak hotfix

Fixed the following bugs
- Fixed memory leak crash
- Research paper quests can now be completed
- Strawberry hat now spawns into the science chests
- Fixed main menu crash when Clicked "Play"
- Sauna can now be placed on all the islands
- Added new building blocked zones
- Fixed a bug where generators consumed fuel too fast
- Fixed a bug where a house could not be dismantled while wearing a hiking backpack
- Fixed a bug where safe zone turrets would decay alongside the home
- Fixed fishing master quest not completing properly
Changed files in this update