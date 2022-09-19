Patch 0.12c

Global change of the description format for items and modifiers, as well as balance edits.

Balance:

(I didn't write some minor changes)

Abilities:

Static Field: Divided by 2 the chance of overlapping effects.

Shuriken: +10% damage for each speed point above 35 -> +10% damage for each item.

Tomahawk: +2 base damage, +6 -> +10 damage at 2nd and 4th level.

Spear: Base damage +3.

Items:

Flag Bearer: Initially slower, +20|40|60% damage bonus per level.

Squirrel: Initially slower, speed bonus per level +0|25|50%. Removed crystal generation.

Beggar's Clothes: Reduced incoming damage 15|30|45% ->20|40|60%

Fire boots: Reload 1 second faster.

Gold Shoes: Reloads faster by 1 second.

Fire Shield: Creates Flame when receiving damage. Reload 1 second. Removed the Burn effect.

Fishing Rod: Added - Meditation 5: Attracts a random chest or food.

Jackboots: +2|4|6 speed bonus -> +3|6|9

Tower Shield: Now only one level.

Butterfly: Removed size increase, Number of butterflies per level: 1|2|3.

Rookie Medal: Now only one level -20% cooldown.

Ideal: Damage bonus 50% -> 100%.

Guardian Armor: 30|60|90 xp bonus -> 25|50|75

Fire Cloak: Now only one level. Burn: Duration +10.

Executioner's Axe: Execution: Damage +15|30|50% -> 30|60|100%.

Sharpened Knife: Crete Damage: +25|50|75% -> 30|60|100%.

Modifiers:

Burn: 8|16|16 + 5 Duration -> 6|12|18

Execution: Damage: +50|100|150% -> +60|120|200%

Crit Damage: +25|50|90% -> +30|60|100%