Patch 0.12c

Global change of the description format for items and modifiers, as well as balance edits.
Balance:
(I didn't write some minor changes)
Abilities:
Static Field: Divided by 2 the chance of overlapping effects.
Shuriken: +10% damage for each speed point above 35 -> +10% damage for each item.
Tomahawk: +2 base damage, +6 -> +10 damage at 2nd and 4th level.
Spear: Base damage +3.
Items:
Flag Bearer: Initially slower, +20|40|60% damage bonus per level.
Squirrel: Initially slower, speed bonus per level +0|25|50%. Removed crystal generation.
Beggar's Clothes: Reduced incoming damage 15|30|45% ->20|40|60%
Fire boots: Reload 1 second faster.
Gold Shoes: Reloads faster by 1 second.
Fire Shield: Creates Flame when receiving damage. Reload 1 second. Removed the Burn effect.
Fishing Rod: Added - Meditation 5: Attracts a random chest or food.
Jackboots: +2|4|6 speed bonus -> +3|6|9
Tower Shield: Now only one level.
Butterfly: Removed size increase, Number of butterflies per level: 1|2|3.
Rookie Medal: Now only one level -20% cooldown.
Ideal: Damage bonus 50% -> 100%.
Guardian Armor: 30|60|90 xp bonus -> 25|50|75
Fire Cloak: Now only one level. Burn: Duration +10.
Executioner's Axe: Execution: Damage +15|30|50% -> 30|60|100%.
Sharpened Knife: Crete Damage: +25|50|75% -> 30|60|100%.
Modifiers:
Burn: 8|16|16 + 5 Duration -> 6|12|18
Execution: Damage: +50|100|150% -> +60|120|200%
Crit Damage: +25|50|90% -> +30|60|100%
