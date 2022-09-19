Windowed Mode + Quality of Life changes

Hello everyone, and welcome to any new players this sale has brought in!
Some people have had issues and/or suggestions, so I've addressed them. There's not much to say, but hopefully, this should increase the quality of life of the game :)
-added a window mode option
-added a warning that pops up if you have a controller plugged in, warning you that the game's mouse+keyboard controls might not work properly with a controller plugged into your computer
-you now become untethered when you disable a turret with Harper's EMP
-disabled turrets can no longer be tethered to
-scrap automatically magnetizes towards you. The Magnetic upgrade has been changed to increase the magnet strength and range
That's everything! I hope you're enjoying the game.
Cheers,
Spargit
