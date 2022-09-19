 Skip to content

Mechabot Defender update for 19 September 2022

Windowed Mode + Quality of Life changes

Mechabot Defender update for 19 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, and welcome to any new players this sale has brought in!

Some people have had issues and/or suggestions, so I've addressed them. There's not much to say, but hopefully, this should increase the quality of life of the game :)

-added a window mode option
-added a warning that pops up if you have a controller plugged in, warning you that the game's mouse+keyboard controls might not work properly with a controller plugged into your computer
-you now become untethered when you disable a turret with Harper's EMP
-disabled turrets can no longer be tethered to
-scrap automatically magnetizes towards you. The Magnetic upgrade has been changed to increase the magnet strength and range

That's everything! I hope you're enjoying the game.

Cheers,
Spargit

