[UPDATE] 2022.09.19 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Bulletin board in the town

Features are added to the bulletin board in Darkess Village, King's Mountain Castle.

You can check out the names of those who participated in the early access.

If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.

We will continue to receive applications before the official release, so please pay a lot of attention.

# improvement

The character has been modified to climb the stairs better.

Depending on the current main quest situation, the recommended quest difficulty level has been displayed.

The ambiguous part of the Fairy's words has been fixed.

Added setting to prevent listening to Johnsonville's sound.

# Balance

The effect of Spare Ribs has been increased from 10% to 15% at Move Speed.

The effect of Steak has been increased from 10% to 15% at Attack/Casting Speed.

Exp of mastery requirement of Frozen Shard has been reduced.

# Fixed bugs