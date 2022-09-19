[UPDATE] 2022.09.19 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Bulletin board in the town
- Features are added to the bulletin board in Darkess Village, King's Mountain Castle.
- You can check out the names of those who participated in the early access.
- If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.
- We will continue to receive applications before the official release, so please pay a lot of attention.
# improvement
- The character has been modified to climb the stairs better.
- Depending on the current main quest situation, the recommended quest difficulty level has been displayed.
- The ambiguous part of the Fairy's words has been fixed.
- Added setting to prevent listening to Johnsonville's sound.
# Balance
- The effect of Spare Ribs has been increased from 10% to 15% at Move Speed.
- The effect of Steak has been increased from 10% to 15% at Attack/Casting Speed.
- Exp of mastery requirement of Frozen Shard has been reduced.
# Fixed bugs
- Fixed an issue that the main camera penetrated some objects.
- Fixed an issue that the skill camera penetrated the terrain.
- Fixed an issue of re-entry at a specific location in some dungeon.
- Fixed an issue that aggro values were not applied in dungeons.
- Fixed an issue of showing the wrong region in the ending cut scene.
Changed files in this update