Rune Teller update for 19 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.19 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9544669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Bulletin board in the town

  • Features are added to the bulletin board in Darkess Village, King's Mountain Castle.
  • You can check out the names of those who participated in the early access.
  • If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.
  • We will continue to receive applications before the official release, so please pay a lot of attention.

# improvement

  • The character has been modified to climb the stairs better.
  • Depending on the current main quest situation, the recommended quest difficulty level has been displayed.
  • The ambiguous part of the Fairy's words has been fixed.
  • Added setting to prevent listening to Johnsonville's sound.

# Balance

  • The effect of Spare Ribs has been increased from 10% to 15% at Move Speed.
  • The effect of Steak has been increased from 10% to 15% at Attack/Casting Speed.
  • Exp of mastery requirement of Frozen Shard has been reduced.

# Fixed bugs

  • Fixed an issue that the main camera penetrated some objects.
  • Fixed an issue that the skill camera penetrated the terrain.
  • Fixed an issue of re-entry at a specific location in some dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue that aggro values were not applied in dungeons.
  • Fixed an issue of showing the wrong region in the ending cut scene.

